The Rise And Fall Of Chi-Chi's: What Happened To The Popular Restaurant Chain?

Mexican restaurants make up a good portion of chains and eateries in America. It isn't just in states that share a border with Mexico either. While Texas and California definitely have their fair share of Mexican eateries, Mexican food makes up 10% of all restaurants in the United States. This influence is felt even in places that are not solely focused on Mexican food, with chain restaurants like Applebee's and Red Lobster serving margaritas all over the country.

One Mexican chain that you will no longer see amongst the crowd is Chi-Chi's. The once popular restaurant chain quickly saw its downfall in 2003 when a hepatitis A outbreak was traced back to the green onions used at one of its locations in Monaca, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburg. The outbreak was the largest in American history, resulting in 4 deaths and a total of 650 people affected.

Combined with financial issues that the chain was already having (it had filed for bankruptcy in 2003 as well), the resulting class action lawsuit was the final nail in the coffin for Chi-Chi's. It officially closed all of its restaurants in America in 2004, selling the real estate locations to rival Outback Steakhouse for a mere $40 million. Some restaurants remained overseas in Germany and Belgium, but those locations also closed in 2022. As of 2024, the last Chi-Chi's location left, located in Vienna, Austria, finally shuttered its doors.