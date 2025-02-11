The Importance Of Aerating Your Tequila (And Hacks To Do It Quickly)

Although hailing from different cultures, wine and tequila offer an unexpected amount of overlap. Both interlink with specific regions, showcase elements of terroir in their taste, and uphold generations-old production. And, surprisingly, there's a step during serving that's shared, too: Both benefit from aeration.

Yep, just like knowing how to aerate wine, oxygen plays a big influence on the agave spirit's palate. Pour it into a standard-sized shot glass, and the boozy burn becomes accentuated. Yet, let it mingle with more air, and the delicate notes of the agave open up, showcasing more fruit, spice, and other intricacies.

The effect can be achieved by carefully selecting the serving vessel, or breaking out the milk frother — a move that's taken social media by storm. Either way, a short swirl will transform to a surprising degree. Just take note that excess aeration will hurt the spirit. While alcohol doesn't go bad, prolonged exposure to oxygen will dissipate its flavor. So let a poured tequila sit out for days on end, and — like with wine — the spirit will taste flat. But give it a whirl before sipping, and it'll be delightful.