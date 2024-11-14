Does Alcohol Ever Actually Go Bad?

Nothing kills the appetite quite like spoiled food or beverage. We've all had that moment with a stale milk carton, or a batch of fruits developing mold. Yet when it comes to alcohol, the determination of stale becomes a lot trickier. Sure, we've all sniffed a wine that's gone a little rancid, or taken a sip of a beer that's gone flat. Yet what about all the other boozy types — like liquors, amari, sake, meads, vermouths, and more?

Well, turns out the answer's complicated, and depends not only on the general category, but the specific substyle. As a general rule of thumb, consider whether your booze in question has been fermented or distilled. If it's exclusively produced by natural fermentation (like a cider or mead in addition to beer and wine) then it is possible for it to spoil. Under concentrations of approximately 20% ABV, bacteria can sprout in the alcohol, completely souring the drink. The more dominant fermented material in the bottle, the shorter the shelf stability; why unpasteurized sake will only taste good for a few weeks after opening.

Meanwhile, once distillation is employed, the alcoholic environment is no longer hospitable to foreign growth. As a result, spirits don't spoil, so they're technically safe to drink indefinitely. Nevertheless, exposure to oxygen after opening does alter their chemical composition, which effectively deteriorates the flavor over time. And drinks in the liqueur and fortified wine territory are especially delicate, due to their complex composition.