Baking Soda Is The Secret To The Creamiest Hummus Ever

Instead of buying the best hummus you can find at the grocery store, you've decided to whip up a batch yourself. After all, how hard could it be? Made from chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon, and garlic, hummus seems like a simple recipe. That said, it can be tricky to get the ultra-silky texture you crave. It turns out baking soda is the key to soft and creamy chickpeas and the creamiest hummus you've ever dipped a carrot into.

Though there's a lot of debate over whether you should use dried or canned chickpeas, the baking soda trick works either way. When going the dried bean route, add a teaspoon of baking soda to the soaking water and another when you boil the beans the next day. If you're opting for the quick-and-dirty method with canned chickpeas, boil the drained and rinsed beans for 15 to 20 minutes with a teaspoon of baking soda and rinse well afterward.