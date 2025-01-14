What Does Baking Soda Actually Do For Baked Goods?

Of course, baking soda isn't the only way to help a baked good rise. So why use baking soda instead of baking powder? And if you need to substitute one for the other, is that possible? Baking powder is actually made in part of baking soda, combined with a dry acid like cream of tartar. Because baking soda needs both an acid and a liquid to be activated, the baking powder mixture stays dormant until it's incorporated into your batter. Double-acting baking powder, which is the kind most often sold in stores, adds another layer: While it will activate first when liquid is added, it will activate again when it comes in contact with heat (or in other words, when it's put in the oven).

If you don't have one or the other when a recipe calls for it, it is somewhat possible to do a substitution. Just make sure you don't add too much baking soda — it's three to four times stronger than baking powder, and using too much can result in a soapy taste. And if you're using baking soda rather than the called-for baking powder, you'll have to add more of the acidic ingredient in the recipe to balance out the missing dry acid found in baking powder.