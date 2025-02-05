Where Does Shake Shack Source Its Buns From?
For years, Shake Shack has been touted as the burger chain with better ingredients, claiming to use 100% all-natural Angus beef and fresh produce. While the taste of the chain's burgers definitely impresses many, we still have questions about the companies behind Shake Shack's burger patties and its amazing burger buns.
For buns, Shake Shack has a long-running partnership with Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. Martin's also provides rolls to smaller chains like Diesel & Duke, Ted's Hot Dogs, and Chester's Chicken. Shake Shack uses the brand's potato rolls on its sandwiches. The reasoning behind the use of potato rolls is simple: the rolls are good at absorbing juices from the meat and sauces while perfectly holding onto the sandwich contents.
Not only are Martin's potato rolls highly functional; much like Shake Shack's cheese sauce, it just tastes great. The buns have a touch of sweetness that provides a great contrast to the savory flavor of Shake Shack's burgers. The size of the buns also makes each bite perfectly proportionate with equal parts meat and bread.
Martin's and Shake Shack's partnership
Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread have been a company of choice for many long before the company's partnership with Shake Shack. Founded in 1955, Martin's has been steadily expanding both its line of products and the industries in which it operates. In 2013, the company began making 4-inch potato rolls specifically for food service and rolled out its 5-inch rolls in 2016.
The partnership with Shake Shack was born back in 2004 when the burger company opened its first location. Now, Martin's advertises its potato rolls as the "Shake Shack bun". The partnership has proven to be rather symbiotic for both companies, as customers have enjoyed the soft texture and mild sweetness of Martin's potato rolls and the Shake Shack branding has made Martin's even more popular as a whole.
Martin's was shaken by controversy in 2022 when executive chair and former president Jim Martin was caught up in political issues due to his financial endorsement of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. However, both Martin's and Shake Shack have issued statements to distance themselves from the controversy.