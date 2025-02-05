Where Does Shake Shack Source Its Buns From?

For years, Shake Shack has been touted as the burger chain with better ingredients, claiming to use 100% all-natural Angus beef and fresh produce. While the taste of the chain's burgers definitely impresses many, we still have questions about the companies behind Shake Shack's burger patties and its amazing burger buns.

For buns, Shake Shack has a long-running partnership with Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread. Martin's also provides rolls to smaller chains like Diesel & Duke, Ted's Hot Dogs, and Chester's Chicken. Shake Shack uses the brand's potato rolls on its sandwiches. The reasoning behind the use of potato rolls is simple: the rolls are good at absorbing juices from the meat and sauces while perfectly holding onto the sandwich contents.

Not only are Martin's potato rolls highly functional; much like Shake Shack's cheese sauce, it just tastes great. The buns have a touch of sweetness that provides a great contrast to the savory flavor of Shake Shack's burgers. The size of the buns also makes each bite perfectly proportionate with equal parts meat and bread.