The push to get higher-quality food into restaurants has been upended by supply chain issues and cost-cutting. For example, both Chick-fil-A and Panera changing their animal welfare policies to allow either some antibiotic use or some use of feed containing animal products. For people who want to spend their money on chicken products that are as high-quality as possible — but that still satisfy those cravings for fast-food — those changes aren't very welcome.

However, chicken quality rests on a number of factors. Some are luck of the draw, such as the particular cook making your meal. A careless cook may produce a bad chicken sandwich, even if the meat itself is of superb quality, but other characteristics aren't so random. Antibiotic use is an easy metric to observe, for example; the flock is either exposed or not, and it's one of the more common changes made when companies look at chicken welfare. You'll see this pop up again and again in discussions over chicken quality. However, companies have varying policies in place regarding other facets of chicken conditions. With that in mind, here's a look at some chain restaurants that use quality chicken.