The Best Way To Thicken Gravy Is Also The Easiest

Smooth, savory, and packed with seasoning, gravy can transform simple meals into mouthwatering ones. From buttermilk biscuits with sausage cream gravy to roasted Thanksgiving turkey, the staple sauce is bound to grace your table at some point throughout the year. Whether you prefer a well-seasoned meat-based gravy or an umami-rich version made with mushrooms, it's simple to make, requiring only a few ingredients. However, the sauce is much more difficult to perfect — especially when it comes to consistency.

Gravy is often prepared by mixing a roux, which combines flour and fat to create a rich, thick base for sauces, with flavorful stock, broth, or meat drippings. But nailing its texture can be tricky, as flour can lead to some gravy-making mistakes. If it's too runny, for instance, watery gravy will soak fresh, fluffy biscuits or pool up underneath meat and mashed potatoes. Instead of enjoying a meal evenly coated in a savory sauce, your plate of food might end up a sopping wet mess. Fortunately, there are tried-and-true methods to thicken gravy, although not all of them are created equal.

Some online sources suggest grabbing a whole new pot to cook another roux and carefully whisk it into the sauce, while others call for ingredients like arrowroot that you might not have handy in your pantry. However, the best way to thicken gravy is simpler than you might think. Before you bust out the cornstarch or more flour, consider giving the sauce a little extra time on the stove.

