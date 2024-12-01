The Foolproof Method To Rescue Over-Salted Gravy

The pros offer a number of tips to balance salty flavor. Adding a pinch of sugar, a bit of sherry, or a little lemon juice won't reduce salt, but it can make your gravy taste balanced, as might other seasonings like oregano. Avoid seasoning blends and sauces like Worcestershire or soy sauce that also contain salt. To actually reduce the salt-to-gravy ratio, though, your best bet is to add more gravy. The trick is that this additional gravy should be salt-free or at least contain a reduced amount of the seasoning, so you may have to start from scratch.

Take a new pot and prepare a roux. If you have fat from the meats you used, you can use this or add some butter or other fat to your flour. Regardless, a simple roux will take your new batch to the next level, making it thicker and preventing flour lumps from forming in your gravy. Then, it's a simple trick of making the same gravy recipe as before, but with no salt. You can then stir it in, a bit at a time to taste.

If you're making a standard brown gravy or poultry-based gravy, there's another quick hack for your new batch: You could add sodium-free boxed beef or chicken broth. Or consider using a packet of reduced sodium powdered gravy, like McCormick's 30% less sodium brown gravy mix. Add a slurry made from cornstarch, a surprisingly versatile ingredient, to thicken everything up as needed. It may not be a perfect match, but it should still taste a whole lot better.