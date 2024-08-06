Sweet peaches are the ultimate summer treat. Whether enjoyed as-is, as the filling for a crumble, cobbler, or crisp, or even as an unexpected food you should be grilling, there are few things that can top a good peach. However, selecting perfectly ripe and sweet peaches at the store can be tricky. Choose too early, and you'll be waiting a while for them to ripen. Too late, and you're left with mealy pieces of fruit.

Advertisement

Selecting the sweetest peaches at the store is an exercise that involves most of the five senses: sight, smell, touch, and, of course, taste. All of these indicators help you identify peaches at their peak, which will ensure optimal sweetness and juiciness, elevating your eating experience and guaranteeing you get the best quality fruit. And don't forget about storage. Storing your store-bought sweet peaches incorrectly can affect their flavor and shelf life. Here's what you need to know to choose the sweetest peaches at the store.