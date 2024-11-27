There are two distinct parts to Thanksgiving: the time before the feast and the time after. While this holiday starts with the sights and smells of a table laden with a moist and tender roasted turkey, bowls of rich mash, and a hefty dish of green bean casserole, by the end of the day we're all stuffed, sleepy, and wondering what to do with all the leftovers. You're probably gonna have to get creative with how you pack all those foods into one measly refrigerator, but there is a proper way to do things when it comes to the table's centerpiece: the turkey. (And if you don't do it just right, you might just have to throw those leftovers away as soon as tomorrow.) So, to help avoid food waste, here's how to properly store leftover Thanksgiving turkey so you can spend the weekend feeling just as full and happy as you did on Thursday.

First, to keep the food safe, you must cut up and pack any leftover turkey within two hours of cooking. It's a common misconception that food has to reach room temperature before it hits the fridge, but this waiting around often leaves food vulnerable to bacteria. Instead, leftovers should go in the fridge as soon as possible. Before storing your turkey, though, cut it into smaller portions so it will cool more quickly, then pack it into several shallow containers for storage.