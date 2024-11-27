How To Properly Store Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey
There are two distinct parts to Thanksgiving: the time before the feast and the time after. While this holiday starts with the sights and smells of a table laden with a moist and tender roasted turkey, bowls of rich mash, and a hefty dish of green bean casserole, by the end of the day we're all stuffed, sleepy, and wondering what to do with all the leftovers. You're probably gonna have to get creative with how you pack all those foods into one measly refrigerator, but there is a proper way to do things when it comes to the table's centerpiece: the turkey. (And if you don't do it just right, you might just have to throw those leftovers away as soon as tomorrow.) So, to help avoid food waste, here's how to properly store leftover Thanksgiving turkey so you can spend the weekend feeling just as full and happy as you did on Thursday.
First, to keep the food safe, you must cut up and pack any leftover turkey within two hours of cooking. It's a common misconception that food has to reach room temperature before it hits the fridge, but this waiting around often leaves food vulnerable to bacteria. Instead, leftovers should go in the fridge as soon as possible. Before storing your turkey, though, cut it into smaller portions so it will cool more quickly, then pack it into several shallow containers for storage.
Then, enjoy those leftovers all weekend long
Leftover turkey can be stored in the fridge for up to four days. This gives you the whole weekend to prepare wholesome turkey sandwiches with your remaining holiday guests. To reheat it, you can use a microwave or oven, covering each container loosely to retain moisture and allow steam to escape, and cook the meat until it reaches a temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. For further moisture retention so you don't end up with dry turkey, add a little bit of liquid to the container such as water or broth.
If it's been more than four days, it's time to transfer those leftovers to the freezer where they should hold their flavor for two to six months. (And if you're curious, you can heat leftovers from frozen in a pinch, too. Just follow the same steps as above.) Still, if you're reluctant to sacrifice the freezer space, you can always throw them in the bin come Monday. (Or, get more space out of your freezer with this tip in mind.)
Even if you're tired of leftovers after the weekend, Thanksgiving turkey only comes around once a year, and you'll probably be craving another bite in a week's time. If you're wondering what to do with your leftovers by then, consider making some loaded mashed potato balls.