Don't Ask For Roadkill Fries At In-N-Out. Order This Instead

While fast food chains work hard to curate the perfect menu, most of the fun for consumers lies with the so-called secret menu. Starbucks is known for its hackable menu, with favored secret menu items ranging from the Butterbeer Frappuccino to the Key Lime Pie Refresher. At Chick-fil-A, you can order your soft drink "frosted," meaning the person making it will blend the beverage with a frozen dairy product to make a unique milkshake-like drink. The West Coast-based chain In-N-Out Burger, with over 200 locations in California, has embraced its secret menu items like no others. In fact, the restaurant even has a so-called not-so-secret menu section on its website to explain some of the more popular modifications. That said, Roadkill fries are not one of them, so you won't be able to order it by name. Thankfully, there is a simple hack to ensure you get what you are looking for.

Now, when ordering off any fast food secret menu, it is important to be aware of exactly what modifications you are asking for. That way, if an employee has questions or is unaware of the secret menu item, they can properly understand what you are ordering. As far as Roadkill Fries go, they are simply the combination of two of In-N-Out's secret menu items, which create a french fry dish loaded with delicious meat and cheese. So, to order this unique item, ask for Animal Style fries and a Flying Dutchman. Then, put the burger patty on top of the fries and you've got Roadkill fries.