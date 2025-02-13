Don't Ask For Roadkill Fries At In-N-Out. Order This Instead
While fast food chains work hard to curate the perfect menu, most of the fun for consumers lies with the so-called secret menu. Starbucks is known for its hackable menu, with favored secret menu items ranging from the Butterbeer Frappuccino to the Key Lime Pie Refresher. At Chick-fil-A, you can order your soft drink "frosted," meaning the person making it will blend the beverage with a frozen dairy product to make a unique milkshake-like drink. The West Coast-based chain In-N-Out Burger, with over 200 locations in California, has embraced its secret menu items like no others. In fact, the restaurant even has a so-called not-so-secret menu section on its website to explain some of the more popular modifications. That said, Roadkill fries are not one of them, so you won't be able to order it by name. Thankfully, there is a simple hack to ensure you get what you are looking for.
Now, when ordering off any fast food secret menu, it is important to be aware of exactly what modifications you are asking for. That way, if an employee has questions or is unaware of the secret menu item, they can properly understand what you are ordering. As far as Roadkill Fries go, they are simply the combination of two of In-N-Out's secret menu items, which create a french fry dish loaded with delicious meat and cheese. So, to order this unique item, ask for Animal Style fries and a Flying Dutchman. Then, put the burger patty on top of the fries and you've got Roadkill fries.
How to make Roadkill fries with In-N-Out's secret menu items
There are not many secrets when it comes to the In-N-Out secret menu. But if you're new to the chain and want to try the Roadkill fries, you may be interested in knowing exactly what you are ordering. Starting with the base, Animal Style fries are french fries topped with cheese, chopped grilled onions, and the chain's signature sauce. To turn them into Roadkill fries, you have to top the loaded fries with a Flying Dutchman. That's just a unique way to order a plain Double-Double cheeseburger with no bun. In-N-Out's Flying Dutchman burger comes with no bread or vegetables, it is simply two hamburger patties with a couple of cheese slices.
Now that you know the ingredients in each secret menu item, you can modify your Roadkill fries to your liking. Some people swap the grilled onions in the Animal Style fries for raw onion, adding a stronger flavor and a crunchy texture. You can also opt out of In-N-Out's signature sauce, which has a sweet, tangy taste. If you want to cut back on the cheese, you can order your Flying Dutchman without cheese to get two plain burger patties. Some people also prefer to get their Flying Dutchman wrapped in grilled onions.
With that information in mind, you are all set to order and enjoy Roadkill fries. If you are looking to try another secret menu item at In-N-Out, consider its Animal Style burger, which includes a mustard-grilled burger with grilled onions and extra sauce.