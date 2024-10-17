For A More Complex Spiked Coffee, Opt For A Flavored Vodka

Christmas morning with family and friends is made that much more merry when sipping a spiked coffee after a post-present exchange. A cozy, invigorating libation that's enjoyed during the frigid holiday months and those long summer days all the same, spiked coffee isn't just great because it makes you feel good, but also because it's customizable. Sometimes it's iced and cut with Irish whiskey, other times it's served hot with a humble splash of creamy Bailey's, but for a fresh take on the boozy caffeinated apéritif, try infusing it with flavored vodka.

Plain vodka is a neutral spirit, which means it has no unique taste and aroma of its own. When infused with flavor-forward ingredients, vodka's mild-mannered bravado becomes the perfect backdrop for their distinctive notes to emerge. When introducing flavored vodka into a spiked coffee recipe, the liquor's flavor infusion is the primary taste that crops up in the coffee. You don't have to fret over how vodka, its added flavor, your coffee, and creamer will mingle.

Although vodka itself isn't a complicated spirit, flavored varieties invite depth and complexity to your spiked coffee, making each sip feel more alive and inspired. Simply pick your favorite flavor-infused vodka and add it to your coffee — et voilà — a spiked cup of joe with a bold but never brash finish.