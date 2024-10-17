For A More Complex Spiked Coffee, Opt For A Flavored Vodka
Christmas morning with family and friends is made that much more merry when sipping a spiked coffee after a post-present exchange. A cozy, invigorating libation that's enjoyed during the frigid holiday months and those long summer days all the same, spiked coffee isn't just great because it makes you feel good, but also because it's customizable. Sometimes it's iced and cut with Irish whiskey, other times it's served hot with a humble splash of creamy Bailey's, but for a fresh take on the boozy caffeinated apéritif, try infusing it with flavored vodka.
Plain vodka is a neutral spirit, which means it has no unique taste and aroma of its own. When infused with flavor-forward ingredients, vodka's mild-mannered bravado becomes the perfect backdrop for their distinctive notes to emerge. When introducing flavored vodka into a spiked coffee recipe, the liquor's flavor infusion is the primary taste that crops up in the coffee. You don't have to fret over how vodka, its added flavor, your coffee, and creamer will mingle.
Although vodka itself isn't a complicated spirit, flavored varieties invite depth and complexity to your spiked coffee, making each sip feel more alive and inspired. Simply pick your favorite flavor-infused vodka and add it to your coffee — et voilà — a spiked cup of joe with a bold but never brash finish.
Best flavored vodkas for spiked coffee
If you've never made a vodka-spiked coffee, you may not have a go-to recipe on hand. Although a simple combination of flavored vodka and coffee can work, a thoughtful combination of added ingredients and carefully selected flavors make all the difference — just make sure you're in the know about which mixers work best with vodka.
Vanilla vodka is an obvious and timeless choice for mixing with coffee. A common coffee flavor that's warming, cozy, and surprisingly spicy, vanilla vodka paired with cinnamon, a dash of pistachio syrup, and whipped cream come together for a lush, nutty, and sweet-tasting spiked coffee. For total coffee inception with a bold taste, mix coffee with espresso-infused vodka, Irish cream liqueur, and cocoa powder for a daring holiday afternoon pick-me-up.
If you're feeling adventurous, a summery blend of citrus-tinted vodka combined with orange zest, vanilla extract, and a splash of almond syrup is lively and refreshing as the fruity notes uplift the heavy-handed bravado of dark-roasted coffee. Similarly, coffee spiked with peppermint vodka, white chocolate syrup, and a heaping mountain of whipped is a zippy and vibrant way to enjoy spiked coffee. Don't limit yourself, either — try experimenting with maple, hazelnut, and pumpkin-spice flavors. Although it's just one of the many liquors to drink with coffee, flavored vodka is one of the most practical and flavor-forward.