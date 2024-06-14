Iced Coffee Spiked With Whiskey Is James Beard-Approved

As the host of the first televised cooking show ever in America ("I Love to Eat" which aired on NBC from 1946 to 1947), James Beard definitely knew a thing or two about good eating and drinking. Given his championing of American cuisine – which, to him, was made up of the food and experiences of its diverse citizenry — it should come as no surprise that he gave Ireland's signature coffee drink his stamp of approval. In fact, instructions for how to make Beard's "Chilled Irish Coffee" first appeared in the June 1973 issue of House & Garden.

Advertisement

If you've ever had traditional Irish coffee before, right off the bat you'll see where he innovated on the original drink: Instead of serving it hot, he opted to chill it by adding ice. This small change alone makes Beard's version a superb choice for brunch by transforming the slowly sipped hot tipple into a crushable and creamy iced beverage, especially when the heat of the day would naturally make a warmer drink less appealing to gulp down. But the deeper you delve into how this concoction is made, the more changes you'll find that make it truly one of a kind.