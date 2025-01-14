The Unexpected Last Meal Of Famous Mobster Bugsy Siegel

Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel sat down to dinner at a Santa Monica seafood restaurant on the night of June 20, 1947. Jack's at the Beach, located at the northern end of the Ocean Park pier, an amusement park at the beach, was favored by Hollywood denizens. While Siegel had many film industry friends, he was not an actor, director, or producer. He was a stone cold killer, a mobster, and the man who helped transform Las Vegas into Sin City when he built the Flamingo resort and casino (which eventually gave rise to Las Vegas' famed buffets). The restaurant he chose that night bragged on one of its menus: "Fact! ... Fish caught in the morning served the same day."

Siegel was with an underworld friend, Allen Smiley; Chick Hill, the younger brother of Siegel's girlfriend, Virginia Hill; and Chick's girlfriend, Jerri Mason. Siegel ordered the trout. The group ate and chatted for about an hour and a half. Siegel was in a good mood even though he'd heard rumors that a hit had been put out on him. He picked up the tab along with a complimentary copy of an early edition of the next day's Los Angeles Times. Across the top it was stamped with the words "Good night. Sleep Well with compliments of Jack's" (page 200). A little more than two hours later Siegel would die in a hail of gunfire as he sat reading the newspaper on the couch of the rented Beverly Hills mansion of his girlfriend, Virginia.