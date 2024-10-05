One Of Al Capone's Favorite Restaurants Was A Route 66 Classic
Al Capone, the infamous Chicago crime boss, was known for many things. His illicit activities during the prohibition era that raked in millions, coupled with a penchant for spending those millions on custom suits, flamboyant jewelry, and gourmet food made him the quintessential anti-hero. But what most don't know is that when the famed mobster would seek refuge away from the big city, he frequented a low-key cafe off Route 66 that still stands to this day.
Nestled just north of St. Louis in Mitchell, Ill., Luna Cafe was one of Capone's favorite haunts — not only for solid food and drinks — but to continue engaging in illegal exploits without the threat of being busted by big-time Chicago feds. Opened in 1924, allegedly Luna Cafe was home to an illegal gambling den in the basement, and a late-night brothel upstairs. Although Capone was no stranger to speakeasies, Luna Cafe is set apart by its quaint, vintage qualities that stay true to historic Route 66.
A testament to its time
A town of 1,400 people today, Mitchell in the 1920s was a small community predominantly home to railroad workers and their families. Luna Cafe opened as a casual spot for locals to enjoy a hearty meal and a drink after a long day. With the launch of Route 66 in 1926, the nation's first highway system that ran from Chicago all the way to Los Angeles, modest eateries in small towns like Luna Cafe were about to experience a renaissance of sorts.
The infusion of the new highway was an opportunity for mom-and-pop establishments to attract people from all over — providing food, entertainment, and a break from the long drive. In its heyday, Luna Cafe wasn't just a representation of Capone's seedy exploits, it was an embodiment of what the food landscape in America would soon become — a comforting escape from daily life.
It's not too late to visit
Looking for a taste of that Capone-style dining experience? Sure, the illegal gambling den and brothel might be gone, but Luna Cafe continues to dish up a healthy serving of Prohibition-era food and feels. The neon sign outside still lights up a giant martini glass, boasting the words "Steak," "Chicken," and "Seafood." It isn't necessarily the main attraction on Route 66, but locals still enjoy this rustic spot that's full of history.
Filled to the brim with old license plates, black and white photos, and a jukebox that we like to think blasts old-timey crooners — you can get a modern taste of why Capone and his lackeys loved this dive so much. Although Luna Cafe may not be associated with the finest cuisine or fanciest drinks, much like its famed patron of the past, it's iconic because it tells the story of a different time. And, if you're lucky enough, maybe you'll get to visit and feel like you're transported to the past.