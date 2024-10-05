One Of Al Capone's Favorite Restaurants Was A Route 66 Classic

Al Capone, the infamous Chicago crime boss, was known for many things. His illicit activities during the prohibition era that raked in millions, coupled with a penchant for spending those millions on custom suits, flamboyant jewelry, and gourmet food made him the quintessential anti-hero. But what most don't know is that when the famed mobster would seek refuge away from the big city, he frequented a low-key cafe off Route 66 that still stands to this day.

Nestled just north of St. Louis in Mitchell, Ill., Luna Cafe was one of Capone's favorite haunts — not only for solid food and drinks — but to continue engaging in illegal exploits without the threat of being busted by big-time Chicago feds. Opened in 1924, allegedly Luna Cafe was home to an illegal gambling den in the basement, and a late-night brothel upstairs. Although Capone was no stranger to speakeasies, Luna Cafe is set apart by its quaint, vintage qualities that stay true to historic Route 66.