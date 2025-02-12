2 Of The Worst Uses For Oat Milk

Plant-based dairy alternatives are making food more accessible for people who are vegan or lactose intolerant. Oat milk has become a go-to for coffee, cereal, and — very fittingly — oatmeal. It has a unique flavor suited to breakfast foods and fruit with its comforting smell and neutral taste. However, there are some instances when oat milk isn't a worthy substitute for cow's milk in a recipe. You won't always find success by expecting these milks to behave as a 1:1 copy of each other.

The worst two ways to use oat milk are in emulsions and high-fat desserts. Oat milk contains fewer calories, protein, fat, magnesium, and vitamin B on average. Instead, it tends to have higher levels of iron and calcium. A couple of grams or milligrams of difference might not look significant at first, but cooking is a chemical act. The amount of protein, fat, and sugar present can determine the structure of your dish, especially baked goods that rely on the natural richness of dairy.