2 Of The Worst Uses For Oat Milk
Plant-based dairy alternatives are making food more accessible for people who are vegan or lactose intolerant. Oat milk has become a go-to for coffee, cereal, and — very fittingly — oatmeal. It has a unique flavor suited to breakfast foods and fruit with its comforting smell and neutral taste. However, there are some instances when oat milk isn't a worthy substitute for cow's milk in a recipe. You won't always find success by expecting these milks to behave as a 1:1 copy of each other.
The worst two ways to use oat milk are in emulsions and high-fat desserts. Oat milk contains fewer calories, protein, fat, magnesium, and vitamin B on average. Instead, it tends to have higher levels of iron and calcium. A couple of grams or milligrams of difference might not look significant at first, but cooking is a chemical act. The amount of protein, fat, and sugar present can determine the structure of your dish, especially baked goods that rely on the natural richness of dairy.
Think twice before using oat milk for emulsions
Emulsions in cooking refer to a process where two liquids that don't typically bond are forced to work together. For example, béchamel, one of the five French "mother sauces," is a simple emulsion made of butter, flour, and milk. Oat milk doesn't tend to work for these types of sauces, causing the components to separate rather than stay emulsified, which results in a strange oily texture. This is because it doesn't have the same chemical composition as cow's milk, which is traditionally used in the béchamel recipe.
The protein in cow's milk works as a thickening agent because it stabilizes oil and water molecules. It's easy to think of proteins as support beams in a house, helping hold everything together. More support means the structure will stand longer. Oat milk doesn't have the same protein content as cow's milk, so it's not going to hold the structure for as long. The average cup of 2% milk has 8 grams of protein. If you're going to substitute dairy for a plant-based alternative, look for a brand with an unsweetened recipe and high protein content. Nut and soy milk will likely be more durable for emulsion sauces.
Avoid using oat milk for these high-fat desserts
Some desserts require a high fat and sugar content to achieve their ideal taste and texture. Milk fat is an important part of the breadmaking process, as it crystallizes under heat, creating the ideal crust for delicious cinnamon rolls and chocolate brioche loaves. Milk fat increases how much the dough absorbs water, moistening the bread to be fluffy and soft. Cow's milk has 8 grams of fat, while oat milk only has around 2.5 grams, so it might make for a drier loaf.
Cold and creamy desserts such as mousse and custard also rely on fat to maintain structure and taste. That fluffy, whipped quality is made denser with fat, resulting in a more pleasant mouthfeel. You do have some options if you want to make some ice cream with dairy-free alternatives. For instance, ice cream thrives with coconut and cashew milk to achieve its smooth, rich texture. It's easy to substitute dairy milk for these treats, but oat milk isn't the one to get it done.