8 Disappointing Drawbacks To Oat Milk

Oat milk is everywhere these days. It's in your coffee, your cereal, and even your TikTok feed — anointed as the unofficial drink of the eco-conscious, dairy-free crowd (check out this dairy-free ice cream!). With its creamy texture and claims of sustainability, it's easy to see why oat milk has earned a loyal following. But is it really the perfect solution it's made out to be?

Don't get us wrong — oat milk has its perks. It's a solid alternative for those avoiding dairy, and it's great for frothy lattes and plant-based recipes. But before you go stocking your fridge with cartons of the stuff, it's worth knowing there's a catch or two. From sneaky calorie counts to struggles in the kitchen, oat milk isn't always the hero it claims to be.

That's where we come in. In this piece, we're breaking down the hidden drawbacks of oat milk so you can sip (or pour) smarter. Whether you're a die-hard oat milk fan or just oat-curious, this list will give you the full scoop. Let's dive in and uncover the less-than-creamy truths about this plant-based darling.