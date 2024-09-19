12 Mistakes Keeping You From Perfect Chicken Thighs

To get perfectly cooked chicken thighs, the first step is to know how long to cook them and at what temperature. Sticking them in the oven and hoping for the best is not going to be good enough, and could result in meat that is dangerously undercooked, or overcooked and tough. Kenny Gilbert admits that advising what temperature to cook chicken thighs is not as simple of a question as it seems because it depends on your cooking method. For frying, he recommends 325 degrees Fahrenheit, while roasting should be around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you poach the thighs, he says to stick to 210 degrees Fahrenheit.

Both Dennis Littley and Marye Audet-White agree with the oven-roasting temperature. "For chicken thighs, the sweet spot is 375-400 degrees Fahrenheit," Littley said. "Also, undercooking or overcooking are common pitfalls. Thighs are forgiving but still need attention to timing."

The key when oven-roasting thighs is to get the right balance between cooking the meat beautifully and making the skin deliciously crunchy. "I usually set my oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for chicken thighs," Audet-White said. "It's hot enough to crisp the skin and cook them through without drying them out." Getting the temperature right is a crucial step in the search for a tasty and succulent dish, so consider the cooking method and temperature that will be needed before you start.

