Why Temperature Matters More Than Ever When Cooking Tough Cuts Of Pork

Pork is perhaps the most versatile meat, as each of its cuts is very distinct. Pork belly becomes bacon and chicharron, pork leg becomes ham, pork loins become pork chops, and pork shoulder becomes carnitas, pork roast, pozole, pernil, and pulled pork. Each cut has its own unique traits, and consequently, they all favor different cooking methods. The toughest cuts of pork are the most challenging to work with, as they contain dense muscle fibers and lots of gristly connective tissue. WIth the right technique however, tough cuts can be turned into the tenderest, juiciest pork you'll ever eat. The trick is all in the cooking temperature.

If you look up the right cooking temperature for pork, you'll find a guide from the U.S. Department of Agriculture breaking down the safety implications of cooking temperatures in pork. Pork is particularly notorious for spreading foodborne illnesses; well-done pork chops are a relic of past concerns about outbreaks. Today, the USDA recommends cooking pork to 145 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate all potential pathogens. That's fine for a tender cut, like when you are grilling pork chops, but for tough cuts of pork, you actually want to break this rule. Tough cuts should be cooked to a temperature between 170 and 210 degrees. You would think this leaves you with overcooked meat, but it's actually the secret to eliminating the toughest parts of pork.

