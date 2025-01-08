The Best Deal On Fresh Sushi Happens At Whole Foods But Only On Fridays

Got a sushi craving? Whole Foods Market might not be the first place you think to run to satisfy the need, but you may want to avoid sleeping on its fresh sushi options. For a quick workday lunch or a snack while you're doing your grocery shopping, the fresh sushi counter, available at the chain's 500-plus locations, offers an array of made-to-order rolls like spicy tuna rolls, spicy rainbow rolls, and others, as part of its prepared food offerings.

While discount sushi doesn't typically come with a positive connotation, don't write off grocery store sushi — which is every bit as safe as what you're eating at that pricey restaurant. For extra savings on rolls, Whole Foods offers a BOGO 50% off deal on all fresh sushi every Friday, exclusively to Amazon Prime members.

To take advantage of this deal, head to the fresh sushi area of your store, typically found near the deli, and grab any two packaged rolls — the second will be 50% off. This promo runs each Friday, from the time the store opens until close, and you'll just need to flash your in-store code (via the Amazon or Whole Foods Market app) when you're checking out. This is just one of the ways Whole Foods rolls out a red carpet for Prime members, with Tuesday and Friday in-store deals such as the sushi promo, deals on grocery delivery, and free in-person pickup and returns of Amazon packages.