The Best Deal On Fresh Sushi Happens At Whole Foods But Only On Fridays
Got a sushi craving? Whole Foods Market might not be the first place you think to run to satisfy the need, but you may want to avoid sleeping on its fresh sushi options. For a quick workday lunch or a snack while you're doing your grocery shopping, the fresh sushi counter, available at the chain's 500-plus locations, offers an array of made-to-order rolls like spicy tuna rolls, spicy rainbow rolls, and others, as part of its prepared food offerings.
While discount sushi doesn't typically come with a positive connotation, don't write off grocery store sushi — which is every bit as safe as what you're eating at that pricey restaurant. For extra savings on rolls, Whole Foods offers a BOGO 50% off deal on all fresh sushi every Friday, exclusively to Amazon Prime members.
To take advantage of this deal, head to the fresh sushi area of your store, typically found near the deli, and grab any two packaged rolls — the second will be 50% off. This promo runs each Friday, from the time the store opens until close, and you'll just need to flash your in-store code (via the Amazon or Whole Foods Market app) when you're checking out. This is just one of the ways Whole Foods rolls out a red carpet for Prime members, with Tuesday and Friday in-store deals such as the sushi promo, deals on grocery delivery, and free in-person pickup and returns of Amazon packages.
No two stores offer the exact same rolls, but the promo is retailer-wide
Don't see the roll you've craving at Whole Foods' fresh sushi counter? In many cases, you can request specialty rolls — such as 100% plant-based creations made with vegan tuna and salmon, even if you don't see these options offered on display, and the chef behind the counter will be able to accommodate special requests. However, this comes with the major caveat that ingredients and items vary from location, and no two Whole Foods are identically stocked. When it comes to sushi specifically, a large part of the reason for store-to-store discrepancies is how Whole Foods sources its sushi — working with a network of various partners and vendors that may vary regionally.
Regardless of store to store discrepancies, you can 100% bank on this BOGO 50% off deal at all locations with fresh sushi counters. And with grocery prices sky high these days, pretty much everyone is looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck at the grocery store. Whole Foods, though notoriously on the pricey end of retailers, can be a surprisingly budget-friendly store if you approach your shopping game with a little bit of strategy. For example, doing your major grocery shopping on Wednesdays, cashing in on free services offered at the Whole Foods butcher, and enjoying the second roll of sushi half off each Friday.