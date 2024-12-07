Make Your Whipped Cream Topping Last Longer With Martha Stewart's Simple Tip

Although the litany of celebrity chefs, food world stars, and culinary influencers stretches all the way from the halcyon days of public television to today's nonstop social media landscape, there are few true tastemakers who we trust implicitly. With more books, broadcast hours, branded goods, and Instagram thirst traps than you can shake an artisan stick at, Martha Stewart is premier among them. And her tip for longer lasting whipped cream — while achievable — is also predictably just a bit precious.

For the task, Stewart reaches not for a pantry staple or even a typical confectionery aisle item, but rather a more rarefied ingredient. To keep her whipped cream perky, Stewart incorporates sweetened quince syrup, as she once told Food & Wine. Of course, it's quince syrup derived from the fruit she grows on her very own farm. Although her technique is vexingly short on further details, it's convenient for the rest of us that an alternative addition like powdered sugar makes whipped cream last longer, too. Plus, you don't even have to grow it at home.