How Martha Stewart Cooks The Perfect Porterhouse Steak Every Time

If Martha Stewart's got a tip on something, you should follow it. So when the home, style, and culinary maven opens up about the method she uses to cook a perfect porterhouse every time, you should listen. Stewart's technique is featured in her upcoming 100th cookbook coming out this fall.

Advertisement

It all comes down to simple preparation, as she told Daily Meal in an exclusive interview. "I very gently salt it and pepper it, and then I sear it and then I put it in the broiler. And I have an open air broiler I call the salamander, and that's what I like to cook it in. But simple, simple, simple and not overdone. People who go for well-done steak should not do that."

Stewart admitted she only eats steak about once a month but, when it's prepared correctly, she could "eat a whole little porterhouse," she said. The sear-then-broil method allows the meat to develop a beautiful browned crust before broiling it to finish the cook and lock in the moisture.