The Underrated Brazilian Steakhouse Chain Known For Its Flame-Grilled Meats

Brazilian steakhouses have begun capturing the interest of hungry customers all across America. Since its initial introduction to the United States, some of the best Brazilian steakhouses have started sprouting up across the country.

Texas de Brazil is a sometimes overlooked and often underrated Brazilian steakhouse that absolutely lives up the hype. Don't let the fact that it's a chain restaurant fool you; the meat is definitely high quality and worth the admission price of $55 per person. What truly sets Texas de Brazil apart from the rest is the fact that its meats are flame-grilled, a master grilling technique that makes everything taste better.

On top of that, the experience of visiting a Brazilian steakhouse for the first time is truly unique. From the colorful buffet area to the visual spectacle of various meats on rotation, going to a Brazilian steakhouse is a sensation for the eyes as much as it is a delicious feast for the mouth. What better place to spend it than somewhere with international acclaim and delicious flame-grilled meats at the center of it all?