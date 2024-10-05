Give Guacamole A Major Flavor Upgrade With One Extra Step

Guacamole is one of the simplest and most delicious dips around. If you've checked out several recipes, you'll notice there are as many ingredient variations of this dish as there are cooks who prepare it. The most basic version includes avocados, lime juice, and seasoning. You can level this up by adding aromatics like red onions and garlic, or make an even more elaborate version that has all these other ingredients plus tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, and other spices for a delightful taste and color upgrade. However, the secret to a super flavorful guac isn't just adding more ingredients to the recipe. Instead, use this one extra step in your preparation process: grilling.

For the uninitiated, this might come as a big surprise. Can you grill guacamole? Well, yes, you can grill the avocado before mashing it into the beloved dip. Believe it or not, avocado is an unexpected food you should be grilling. It imparts a unique smoky flavor to the already delicious fruit while enhancing its creamy texture. When you use the roasted version to make a guac, you'll end up with a silkier, creamier consistency of the spread. However, note that when grilling avocado, the target is not to cook it through and through but rather to simply get the color and flavor enhancement. So when you place your avocado on the grates, leave it just long enough to get those beautiful grill marks and not any longer.