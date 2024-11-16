The 2-Ingredient Air Fryer Snack That Tastes Fancy Enough To Be An Appetizer

As great as this simple air-fried cheese-and-pepper snack is, it transforms to next-level good when you introduce gourmet cheese options, like Brie or feta. Both are spreadable and offer some tasty flavor alternatives that stand out even more than cream cheese will. Or if you'd still like the cream cheese, but want a bit of crunch to balance out its softness, try using up the cheese and tuna ball that's leftover in your fridge from your last get-together.

A cheese ball recipe, whether it's made with tuna or not, is easy to stuff inside your cut peppers like you would cream cheese, but also includes other flavors like onions, garlic, bacon, nuts, ranch dressing, and Worcestershire sauce, giving your poppers a wholly umami, sometimes smoky flavor that plain cream cheese lacks. Additionally, you can also take inspiration from popular types of stuffing for dishes like stuffed mushroom. For instance, add panko breadcrumbs to your cheese for a creamy, savory, crunchy mixture that tastes just as delicious inside peppers, too. To make the flavor more memorable, skip the plain stuffed mushroom mix and go with one that includes seafood like crab or use a cheesy smoked sausage mixture.

Finally, a sprinkle or two of grated Parmesan or Romano cheese turns your stuffed peppers a golden brown on top, thanks to the famous Maillard reaction (notably different from caramelization). Finish your cheese-stuffed peppers off with some hot honey or maple syrup to create a sweet-and-savory flavor that's reminiscent of many of the dips served alongside pepper poppers at your favorite fast casual restaurant.