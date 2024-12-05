This month, Chowhound writer Ksenia Prints decided to get a definitive answer to the most modern of questions: Which of the most common bottled water brands is best based on taste, source, and quality? Many argue about which water is the best of the best (top contenders LIFEWTR and FIJI should come as no surprise to avid water-drinkers). But one of them had to place last. And Prints didn't mince words about which water took that 15th spot: H2O Acqua Azzurra.

Along with two fellow testers, Prints worked to choose the best while also considering each drink's alkalinity and price. Competitors included almost all the biggest-name brands available at a range of stores in North America. Notably absent was Costco's house brand. But that's because the company behind Costco's Kirkland brand water also makes Dasani, which is included on the list. Somehow, H2O Acqua Azzurra was even beaten out by Aquafina, which consumers commonly complain about. In fact, a surprising number of waters on the list got less-than-stellar reviews, but H2O Acqua Azzurra wasn't just less good than the rest. It was actively bad.