Choose The Tastiest Pint Of Blueberries At The Store With A Few Simple Tips

Fresh blueberries add beautiful color and plenty of flavor to so many recipes. They're perfect in sweet treats, such as pancakes or muffins, and they shine in savory dishes, like when they're turned into a compote and served over pork chops. But these tiny fruits don't last long, so when you buy a pack of blueberries at the grocery store, you want to make sure you're getting the most flavorful batch as well as ones that won't go bad within a day of purchase.

There are a number of blueberry varieties you'll find, depending on where you live and the current season. Some are brighter and sweeter than others, but in general, the best blueberries all have a deep blue color — even sometimes resembling purple or black — and few imperfections. When it comes to buying the tastiest ones, you'll want to do a visual check and a smell check, but you should also keep in mind the season and where they were grown.