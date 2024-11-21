Didn't Thaw Your Ham? Here's How To Cook It From Frozen

There are few things worse than preparing to cook a ham only to realize you either forgot to thaw it or it hasn't thawed out enough. Thankfully, a frozen ham doesn't have to ruin dinner because it's fine to cook a ham without thawing it. However, it will take about 50% longer to cook.

It's recommended to cook a pre-cooked half ham for 18 to 24 minutes per pound. So a thawed, pre-cooked half ham at 7 pounds would generally take two to three hours; from frozen, it would take four to four and a half. However, different types of ham have different cooking times. For instance, an uncooked half ham should go for 22 to 25 minutes per pound. That said, the internal temperature is what's most important. Pre-cooked ham should reach 140 degrees Fahrenheit, while uncooked ham should reach 145. If the cooked ham has been repackaged, it should be cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit for safety.

To cook a ham from frozen in the oven, set the temp at 325,and put your ham into a roasting pan with an inch of water. If you don't have a rack in your pan, use veggies to prop up your ham so it's not sitting directly on the bottom. Cover the whole thing with tinfoil to keep the moisture in. After this point, a meat thermometer will be your best friend, and you should check the temperature of your ham as soon as its allotted cooking time is up.