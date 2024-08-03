The Soaking Trick To Fix Salty Store-Bought Ham

Store-bought ham is a life-saver for many cooks and eaters alike. Not only do you get a huge amount of tasty pork at a budget-friendly price, but most of it also comes pre-cooked, making preparation a breeze (roasting pre-cooked pork is easier than cooking the fresh version from scratch). The only caveat is ending up with an overly salty ham. Thankfully, there's an easy fix: soaking it in water.

This method is quite simple and mostly hands-off. First, remove the ham from its packaging and place it in a large bowl. Fill the bowl with cold water to completely cover the ham, then put the whole setup in the refrigerator. Leave it there for four to 12 hours (or more). Changing the water every few hours will also enhance this process. Once the time is up, remove the ham from the water and pat it dry with paper towels, then proceed to cook and serve your pork dish as usual. You'll notice a significant reduction in the salty taste.

Now, even though there's a solution to fix your ham's flavor, it's advisable to buy the right kind from the get-go. As much as possible, avoid any ham products labeled "Ham and Water Product," "Ham, Water Added," or "Water and Ham Product," as they contain very high levels of salt. To be on the safe side, always read the product labels before buying store-bought ham and only go for one with a lower sodium content.

