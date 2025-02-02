Skip The Butter In Favor Of Another Creamy Condiment Next Time You Make Corn On The Cob

Whether you serve them alongside barbecue dishes or incorporate them into a Thanksgiving platter, buttery ears of corn on the cob are worth every kernel that gets stuck in your teeth. Although melted butter is a tried-and-true way to dress up this handheld veggie side dish, corn is a versatile ingredient that marries well with many other foodstuffs, giving you ample room to experiment with fresh new fixings, like cream cheese.

Cream cheese is an excellent corn on the cob topping that walks the line between innovation and familiarity. With its rich, creamy, and dairy-forward essence, cream cheese-kissed corn on the cob isn't a huge departure from one that's slathered in butter. However, cream cheese flaunts more depth of flavor, boasting a slightly tangy undercurrent with a more substantially robust mouthfeel. Despite its delicately acidic trim, cream cheese presents a predominantly mild-tasting top note, amplifying the nuanced flavors of your favorite corn on the cob recipe, especially when you introduce added seasonings to the dish. Vegan? No problem, use plant-based cream cheese, which often tastes just as zippy and fatty as its dairy-laden counterpart. Although it's a simple corn on the cob upgrade, adding the spreadable dairy product makes for a veggie dish that's anything but ordinary.