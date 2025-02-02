Skip The Butter In Favor Of Another Creamy Condiment Next Time You Make Corn On The Cob
Whether you serve them alongside barbecue dishes or incorporate them into a Thanksgiving platter, buttery ears of corn on the cob are worth every kernel that gets stuck in your teeth. Although melted butter is a tried-and-true way to dress up this handheld veggie side dish, corn is a versatile ingredient that marries well with many other foodstuffs, giving you ample room to experiment with fresh new fixings, like cream cheese.
Cream cheese is an excellent corn on the cob topping that walks the line between innovation and familiarity. With its rich, creamy, and dairy-forward essence, cream cheese-kissed corn on the cob isn't a huge departure from one that's slathered in butter. However, cream cheese flaunts more depth of flavor, boasting a slightly tangy undercurrent with a more substantially robust mouthfeel. Despite its delicately acidic trim, cream cheese presents a predominantly mild-tasting top note, amplifying the nuanced flavors of your favorite corn on the cob recipe, especially when you introduce added seasonings to the dish. Vegan? No problem, use plant-based cream cheese, which often tastes just as zippy and fatty as its dairy-laden counterpart. Although it's a simple corn on the cob upgrade, adding the spreadable dairy product makes for a veggie dish that's anything but ordinary.
Tips for making cream cheese corn on the cob
Whether you boil or grill it, a cream cheese schmear suits any style of corn on the cob preparation. To get the most out of this swap, soften your cream cheese without melting it by placing a still-wrapped stick into hot water for up to 15 minutes. If using a tub of cream cheese, transfer a dollop to a resealable plastic baggie and follow the same instructions. When cream cheese is melty and soft, it's much easier to spread. Although cream cheese and a corn cob are all you need for a decadent side dish, consider introducing more fixings for an even bigger flavor.
Smother your cob with cream cheese before wrapping the corn in savory, salty bacon to make a meal out of the humble side dish — the crispy protein-packed bacon is the perfect counterpoint to the tender corn and plush cream cheese. Ditch the mayo and double on dairy by assembling elote with a cream cheese base topped with chile powder, cotija, freshly squeezed lime, and a flurry of cilantro. To keep it simple, spread cream cheese over corn on the cob and drizzle with hot honey for a sweet, decadent, and easy-to-make treat tinted with fiery spice. And in the same way that compound butter elevates corn, don't hesitate to experiment with compound cream cheese made with added ingredients like scallions, everything bagel seasoning, smoked salmon, or jalapeño.