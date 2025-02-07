REVIEW: We Tried (Almost) Everything At Chick-Fil-A's Little Blue Menu

Chick-fil-A is beloved for its chicken sandwiches and nuggets. But what would you think if the world famous chain started selling, say, cheeseburgers? What about wings, onion rings, or even specialty pizzas? For those bold enough to ask such questions, there's a resounding answer: Little Blue Menu. This Chick-fil-A offshoot restaurant, located in College Park, Maryland, serves double duty as a retailer of the chicken chain's classic favorites as well as a testing ground for its culinary innovations. We're talking sweet potato tater tots, cinnamon rolls, and an exclusive line of dipping sauces, among plenty of other things.

Little Blue Menu might be best classified as a concept restaurant, but it's rooted in Chick-fil-A history. Its name comes from the actual little blue menu used at the chain's original location back in 1946 and its options tend toward fast food classics, albeit with a signature Chick-fil-A twist. The specialty offerings that are whipped up here may one day make it to its stores across the United States — or not. And since there's only one location, we had to visit and sample some of the unique menu items ourselves. Here's what we thought.