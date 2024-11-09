Has Chick-Fil-A Ever Served Burgers On Its Menu?

Chick-fil-A is known for its menu that centers around chicken. Its iconic Chick-fil-A sauce paired with crispy tenders or a chicken sandwich is always worth the fast food chain's drive-thru wait time. Can you even imagine a world where Chick-fil-A serves burgers? Surprisingly, you're living in one. There are two Chick-fil-A restaurants in the United States where you can find a beef hamburger on the menu. One location is in Georgia, plus the chain also offers burgers at a delivery-only restaurant in Maryland. Additionally, at least 12 other Chick-fil-A locations previously served hamburgers until either closing or making menu adjustments.

As it turns out, Chick-fil-A was actually born from another restaurant. Founder S. Truett Cathy owned a chain called Dwarf House, the locations of which were eventually turned into Chick-fil-As. In order to honor the historical significance of those first Dwarf Houses, those converted Chick-fil-A locations continued to serve several original menu items, including steaks and hamburgers. However, the remaining five Dwarf House locations in Georgia no longer serve beef, instead opting for a classic chicken-based menu complemented by other Truett's Exclusive items, such as fried okra and sweet potato souffle. Back in 2023, though, Chick-fil-A launched a delivery-only concept restaurant in College Park, Maryland, called Little Blue Menu, which features a burger on the menu.