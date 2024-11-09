Has Chick-Fil-A Ever Served Burgers On Its Menu?
Chick-fil-A is known for its menu that centers around chicken. Its iconic Chick-fil-A sauce paired with crispy tenders or a chicken sandwich is always worth the fast food chain's drive-thru wait time. Can you even imagine a world where Chick-fil-A serves burgers? Surprisingly, you're living in one. There are two Chick-fil-A restaurants in the United States where you can find a beef hamburger on the menu. One location is in Georgia, plus the chain also offers burgers at a delivery-only restaurant in Maryland. Additionally, at least 12 other Chick-fil-A locations previously served hamburgers until either closing or making menu adjustments.
As it turns out, Chick-fil-A was actually born from another restaurant. Founder S. Truett Cathy owned a chain called Dwarf House, the locations of which were eventually turned into Chick-fil-As. In order to honor the historical significance of those first Dwarf Houses, those converted Chick-fil-A locations continued to serve several original menu items, including steaks and hamburgers. However, the remaining five Dwarf House locations in Georgia no longer serve beef, instead opting for a classic chicken-based menu complemented by other Truett's Exclusive items, such as fried okra and sweet potato souffle. Back in 2023, though, Chick-fil-A launched a delivery-only concept restaurant in College Park, Maryland, called Little Blue Menu, which features a burger on the menu.
Where can you get a Chick-fil-A burger?
Whether or not you're able to get a Chick-fil-A burger depends entirely on where you live (or are willing to travel). If you reside in College Park, Maryland, you can get a juicy beef burger brought to your front door through Chick-Fil-A's Little Blue Menu delivery service. According to Chick-fil-A's website, the innovative kitchen brand is inspired by S. Truett Cathy's desire to try new things at his first restaurant, which featured experimental offerings listed on a blue menu. The Little Blue Menu location has burgers on the menu, along with pizzas and wings. However, the Maryland restaurant isn't Chick-fil-A's first Little Blue Menu. The fast food chain operated another delivery-only location that served hamburgers in Nashville, Tennessee, from 2021 until 2023, when it closed in anticipation of the College Park location's opening.
If you want to feel like you're on vacation, you can also order a hamburger at Truett's Luau in Fayetteville, Georgia, which is a Chick-fil-A brand restaurant with Hawaiian flare. Compared to the chain's standard locations, menu items are different there, too. For instance, the restaurant offers a Luau Burger, which is a classic beef patty topped with Colby Jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, and a grilled pineapple ring. In total, while converted Dwarf House locations used to have beef burgers on the menu, only Truett's Luau and Little Blue Menu still do, so don't expect to find one at just any Chick-fil-A location.