The Fast Food Chain You Should Avoid Eating At If You're Gluten-Free
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder affecting more than three million people in America. That estimate doesn't even include the 60% to 70% of Americans with the disease who have never been diagnosed. With these kinds of numbers, options for dining out that cater to a gluten-free diet become all the more important but can be quite difficult to find given today's current lineup of food establishments. Just take a look at McDonald's, the most popular fast food chain with thousands of locations around the world and a menu where pretty much everything is off-limits for those with celiac disease.
Since many of the double-arched eatery's foods contain that pesky protein, people with gluten intolerances should steer clear of McDonald's. That's because those who have this disorder who end up ingesting gluten are susceptible to bothersome symptoms like bloating, stomach pains, constipation, weakness, headaches, and much more. Longer term complications can even include anemia and bone softening. Avoiding such side effects can be managed only by avoiding gluten-filled meals that can irritate your small intestine, which isn't really possible when eating at a place like McDonald's.
McDonald's menu items are not celiac disease-friendly
McDonald's has been transparent about how none of its menu items is certified as gluten-free. While some of its offerings aren't explicitly created with the protein, such as its hash browns, carrot sticks, Shaker Side Salad, and certain McFlurries, the chain can't guarantee that those foods did not get cross-contaminated by some of its glutenous products. Even McDonald's ingredient-loaded french fries aren't safe, as the corporation has made clear on its website, stating, "Despite taking precautions, normal kitchen operations may involve some shared cooking and preparation areas, equipment and utensils."
Consuming even the smallest amounts of gluten in these cross-contaminated items can pose a problem to those suffering from celiac disease, making the risk outweigh the reward even when it comes to the chain's deliciously crispy nuggets and juicy burgers. So if you're ever craving one of McDonald's iconic baked apple pies, consider making a homemade gluten-free apple crisp instead. Or if it's a cup of fruit and maple oatmeal you're looking for, opt for an apple-cinnamon slow cooker oatmeal recipe that's free from gluten, too. Your body will thank you.