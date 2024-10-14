The Fast Food Chain You Should Avoid Eating At If You're Gluten-Free

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder affecting more than three million people in America. That estimate doesn't even include the 60% to 70% of Americans with the disease who have never been diagnosed. With these kinds of numbers, options for dining out that cater to a gluten-free diet become all the more important but can be quite difficult to find given today's current lineup of food establishments. Just take a look at McDonald's, the most popular fast food chain with thousands of locations around the world and a menu where pretty much everything is off-limits for those with celiac disease.

Since many of the double-arched eatery's foods contain that pesky protein, people with gluten intolerances should steer clear of McDonald's. That's because those who have this disorder who end up ingesting gluten are susceptible to bothersome symptoms like bloating, stomach pains, constipation, weakness, headaches, and much more. Longer term complications can even include anemia and bone softening. Avoiding such side effects can be managed only by avoiding gluten-filled meals that can irritate your small intestine, which isn't really possible when eating at a place like McDonald's.