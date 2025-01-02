For The Best McDonald's Hashbrown Dupe, Head To One Grocery Store

One of the best parts of the McDonald's breakfast menu is the hash brown. Crispy and delicious, it's hard to imitate its exact taste at home for a number of reasons. According to former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz, one grocery store brand comes pretty close. He's been known to spill some insider secrets before, such as the worst time to visit the fast food restaurant. In a recent TikTok video, he shared that Aldi's Season's Choice Hash Brown Patties came the closest to the McDonald's hash brown recipe by sharing the most similar ingredient list.

Sadly, even if the ingredients were the same, the cooking methods would still have each brand of hash browns tasting different from each other. Haracz claimed that McDonald's kitchens use a beef base in their frying oil, so it would be hard to replicate the hash browns at home without an oil-soluble beef base. Air fryers are often the best tool for frozen hash browns, but the chef's recommended way to imitate the McDonald's brand was by deep-frying the Season's Choice patties. To get close to the iconic McDonald's taste, try frying them in vegetable oil and seasoning them with salt and black pepper — ingredients the company has listed on its hash brown fact sheet.