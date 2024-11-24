Which Menu Items At Taco Bell Are Gluten Free?

Sometimes, nothing hits harder than Taco Bell — the gooey cheese, crispy tortillas, and ever-so-artificial (but beloved) Baja Blast simply satisfy a craving impossible to achieve by any other fast food mogul. Even Dolly Parton has a soft spot for Taco Bell, having revealed herself to be a soft taco aficionado. And with the quickest-moving fast food chain drive-thru on the list, alongside whatever magic they put in their Crunchwrap Supreme, it's a favorite among college students and road trippers alike.

That said, some people may have to skip the taco spot in favor of another fast food option. Since every meal is prepared in the same kitchen, Taco Bell doesn't recommend any of its food options for those with celiac disease due to the possibility of cross-contamination. For anyone avoiding gluten in general who is not at risk if they consume trace amounts of it, the chain recommends the Power Menu Bowl, Doritos Locos Tacos, Crunchy Taco, and black beans with rice as popular gluten-free offerings. The company's website also notes that customizations can be made to most items on the menu to avoid gluten, such as swapping a flour tortilla for a crunchy corn shell or Doritos shell. You can even try ordering a Mexican Pizza with the tostada shell from the Crunchwrap Supreme rather than a flour tortilla base.