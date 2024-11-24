Which Menu Items At Taco Bell Are Gluten Free?
Sometimes, nothing hits harder than Taco Bell — the gooey cheese, crispy tortillas, and ever-so-artificial (but beloved) Baja Blast simply satisfy a craving impossible to achieve by any other fast food mogul. Even Dolly Parton has a soft spot for Taco Bell, having revealed herself to be a soft taco aficionado. And with the quickest-moving fast food chain drive-thru on the list, alongside whatever magic they put in their Crunchwrap Supreme, it's a favorite among college students and road trippers alike.
That said, some people may have to skip the taco spot in favor of another fast food option. Since every meal is prepared in the same kitchen, Taco Bell doesn't recommend any of its food options for those with celiac disease due to the possibility of cross-contamination. For anyone avoiding gluten in general who is not at risk if they consume trace amounts of it, the chain recommends the Power Menu Bowl, Doritos Locos Tacos, Crunchy Taco, and black beans with rice as popular gluten-free offerings. The company's website also notes that customizations can be made to most items on the menu to avoid gluten, such as swapping a flour tortilla for a crunchy corn shell or Doritos shell. You can even try ordering a Mexican Pizza with the tostada shell from the Crunchwrap Supreme rather than a flour tortilla base.
Breaking down the best gluten-free offering
So, what's included in the safe menu options? Taco Bell's Power Menu Bowl, the most highly recommended choice by both the brand and patrons, can be made with a base of chicken, steak, or seasoned ground beef, or as a veggie version with black beans. The item also contains sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, purple cabbage, avocado ranch sauce, pico de gallo, cheese, seasoned rice and black beans. Onions, jalapeños, bacon, and tomatoes are also safe add-ons. That said, the ground beef has been rumored to have some cross-contamination issues, so be cautious about that protein choice.
As far as sauces go, you have some options there as well. Taco Bell's mild sauce and hot sauce packets are gluten free, as is the spicy ranch sauce. But watch out for their fire sauce and nacho cheese sauce, since they may contain small amounts of wheat or yeast. When it comes to making any other customizations, you can also use the chain's dedicated allergen tool to check individual ingredients. So far as other dietary restrictions go, though, we have good news: While making your meal gluten-free can be difficult, making your Taco Bell order vegan is pretty simple.