The Red Flag You Should Look Out For When Eating At A Breakfast Buffet

If you're a chronic worrier about food safety, eating at a breakfast buffet perhaps isn't the wisest idea for your peace of mind: With food left out in the open for longer periods, there's the distinct possibility of pathogens getting into your meal. But some buffet foods are riskier than others — one textbook example is fresh fruit.

Specifically, the problem is pre-cut fruit. Since it sits out in the open with much of its surface area exposed and without being fully enclosed by its peel, it's effectively unprotected from any bacteria like salmonella or listeria that could get in there — and no, you can't rely on the smell test to detect these pathogens. On the flip side, this means that fruits that aren't cut or peeled (whole bananas, for example) should be generally safe from this particular contamination risk when they're found on a breakfast buffet. On the other hand, cantaloupe has been more often associated with food safety issues when served cut.

Of course, plenty of other food sits out on a breakfast buffet with its surfaces exposed — but there's another factor that makes cut fruit a bit riskier. It generally isn't cooked — by heating fruit or any other food to above 140 degrees, most pathogens are killed off. So, fruit cooked down into a compote (for example) is less of a problem.

