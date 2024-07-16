The Most Profitable Strategy For An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Buffet

Dining out sure isn't getting any cheaper, which means it's time for foodies to work smarter, not harder, when it comes to pursuing their favorite pastime. For the price-conscious diner, the all-you-can-eat buffet has long been an ace in the hole. Though the concept was originally designed in the 1940s to keep Las Vegas casino patrons fed without encouraging them to leave the premises, today's versions can be surprisingly cost-effective — so long as you've worked out a game plan beforehand, that is.

The sushi buffet is one of the finest innovations in the all-you-can-eat buffet sphere. This culinary crossover is a great place to indulge in a pricier favorite while saving a few bucks for the next dining adventure — and you don't have to compromise your standards, either.

The great thing about the sushi buffet is that you're looking at an average price of $25 to $30 for the entire meal, compared to the average price of a sushi roll, which is about $12 to $15 per roll. Of course, any savvy diner knows that all-you-can-eat buffets employ certain tricks of the trade to make sure you get sidetracked into those heavy carbs or sugary soft drinks. However, with the right pre-buffet mindset, getting the most bang for your buck at an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet is nothing more than a matter of mind over maki.

