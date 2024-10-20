The Official State Snack Food Of Illinois Is Kind Of A No-Brainer
When you think about iconic Illinois foods, you probably think about deep dish Chicago-style pizza (the cheese is under the sauce), or the peppery, Chicago-style hot dog – and ketchup is basically banned on these dogs. However, neither of these foods has the honor of being the prairie state's official state snack food. No, that honor goes to popcorn. Of course, this is rather obvious when one considers how much corn (particularly popcorn) the Land of Lincoln produces. Illinois is the third largest popcorn grower, with the state's Mason County producing more of the product than any other county in the U.S.
However, the state's hefty popcorn production isn't the only contributing factor to the food's status as the state's official snack. As it turns out, the state's largest city, Chicago, is even considered the birthplace of a unique popcorn dish called Chicago-style popcorn, a combination of caramel corn and cheese popcorn, which endures as an icon of the state and city. Popcorn was officially made the state's official snack way back in 2003, and the product is no less vital to the state today than it was over 20 years ago.
What makes Illinois' corn pop
It's no surprise that corn is central to Illinois' state identity. After all, Illinois is right in the middle of what is known as the Corn Belt, which spans the Midwestern portion of the United States. Of course, Iowa is the state responsible for the most corn production. However, Illinois ranks second. Most corn produced in Iowa and Illinois is field corn, which is mainly used to make animal feed, ethanol fuel, and some foods such as grits. This differs from sweet corn, which is the corn typically found in your local grocery store's canned or fresh produce section. And popcorn is a different kind of corn altogether.
Popcorn is technically a variety of flint corn, which is noted for its hard exterior. Popcorn also has a starchy, moist interior that pops when exposed to heat, expanding the interior starches to form the iconic popcorn shape. Popcorn typically comes in two different shapes: butterfly and mushroom. Mushroom popcorn kernels are usually rounder, with a wider and tougher surface when cooked, which allows for better flavor coverage. On the other hand, butterfly popcorn is typified by its winged-out, lumpy shape when cooked. It is commonly found in microwave or movie theatre popcorn, as it holds up best with simple toppings.
A special kind of Chicago pop
Popcorn isn't just an Illinois farm staple, however. Thanks to the Chicago-based Garrett popcorn, the popular snack is also central to the state's culinary scene. Garrett opened its first Chicago location in 1949. Though the business originated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, it soon became a staple of the Windy City. For many, a trip to Chicago simply isn't complete without a visit to Garrett. The shop has several flavors to choose from.
However, one particular flavor combination has become an icon of not just the city but also the entire Midwestern state. Originally debuting on the Garrett's menu in 1977, Chicago-style popcorn is as integral to Chicago's identity as a shot of the Malört. Chicago-style popcorn isn't a distinct flavor but a combination of two flavors: cheddar and caramel.
The flavor combination is quite popular. Though the popcorn flavor debuted in the 1970s, it was only added after the shop runners noticed customers' particular taste for mixing the two flavors, which perfectly combines sweet with salty and tangy flavors. One taste of the mix of flavors, and you'll be left with no wonder why the delightfully crunchy treat is now the state's official snack, even if the name "Chicago mix" legally belongs to a Minnesotan company, but that's a whole other story.