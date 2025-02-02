Winston Churchill's Last Meal With Queen Elizabeth Before Retiring As Prime Minister

Few figures from the 20th century carry as much weight and renown as Sir Winston Churchill — even his silhouette is instantly recognizable by those even a little bit interested in the history of the past century. Though by no means a perfect individual, Churchill played a key role in British politics throughout the 1900s -– especially during the German blitz of England in the early years of World War II, when he established himself as a rousing orator and determined commander. But no one's star can shine forever, nor can anyone's political career, and by 1955, Churchill faced the tough decision to resign as prime minister. Prior to officially resigning as the head of his party, he hosted Queen Elizabeth II and several other esteemed guests for a meal at 10 Downing Street.

While the nitty-gritty details of such a richly attended dinner are understandably hard to find, historian and Churchill scholar Bradley P. Tolppanen fleshes out the dishes served on the fateful evening before Churchill's resignation. According to his Blog on Winston Churchill, the meal comprised many familiar dishes and at least one unusual one: "Served at the dinner was turtle soup, fresh salmon, saddle of lamb, fresh peaches and cream, coffee and liqueurs." And though historical sources of this specific meal are hard to ascertain, this certainly seems like a meal worthy of one of Britain's more influential figures.