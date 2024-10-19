Winston Churchill's Favorite Scotch Came From An Iconic Brand

Sir Winston Churchill, Britain's iconic prime minister who helped navigate the country through most of World War II, was a man who reveled in good food, clothing, drink, and cigars, and was never ashamed to admit it. He is credited with saying, "I have taken more out of alcohol than it has taken out of me." As someone who himself wrote profusely, and about whom much has been written, we actually know a great deal about Churchill's favorite indulgences. He enjoyed raw oysters, Romeo y Julieta cigars, and Hartmann luggage. We even know one of his favorite Scotch whiskies.

While we can't condone Churchill's well-known excesses, he was certainly a man of taste. He didn't simply drink just any whisky or smoke just any cigar. It stands to reason, as a subject of the British Empire, he would have a particular affiliation with Scotch whisky. Surprisingly, single malt Scotch barely existed outside Scotland until the 1960s, and blended whisky made up almost the entire output of Scotland's distilleries. So it makes sense that Churchill was particularly fond of Johnnie Walker Red Label, a preference observed by several biographers, along with the brand's more expensive Black Label. In fact, Johnnie Walker is one of those must-know whisky brands that ought to be on your bar, whether you appreciate Churchill's endorsement or not.