Trader Joe's Squiggly Noodles Are Good With A Bit Of Doctoring

Shopping at Trader Joe's is an adventure. You never know when you'll find a new favorite product on the shelf or if you'll find out your weeknight snacking staple was suddenly discontinued. From highs like the hidden gems in the freezer aisle to lows like the retailer's quick-to-spoil white bread, the hit-and-miss nature of the Trader Joe's experience is part of the fun of shopping there. But perhaps the most common occurrence when it comes to the store's products, especially those that are fan-favorites, is that the item takes on a life of its own once sold. Across TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and YouTube, TJ's enthusiasts share how they doctor so-so products to create new everyday favorites. From elevating frozen fried rice to upgrading mini sheet cakes, it's often better to think of the base Trader Joe's item as just the beginning.

This phenomenon is especially prevalent when cooking one popular product: Trader Joe's Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles with Soy and Sesame Sauce. Inspired by northern Chinese knife-cut noodles, the air-dried almost-instant version of the noodles features a ruffled edge and a soft and chewy center. The internet agrees that the texture of these knife-cut noodles is spot on, but the flavor of the soy and sesame sauce packet is seriously lacking. Neither spicy nor particularly flavorful, the light umami sauce needs some serious help before it's ready for a delicious lunch or dinner.