Trader Joe's Squiggly Noodles Are Good With A Bit Of Doctoring
Shopping at Trader Joe's is an adventure. You never know when you'll find a new favorite product on the shelf or if you'll find out your weeknight snacking staple was suddenly discontinued. From highs like the hidden gems in the freezer aisle to lows like the retailer's quick-to-spoil white bread, the hit-and-miss nature of the Trader Joe's experience is part of the fun of shopping there. But perhaps the most common occurrence when it comes to the store's products, especially those that are fan-favorites, is that the item takes on a life of its own once sold. Across TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, and YouTube, TJ's enthusiasts share how they doctor so-so products to create new everyday favorites. From elevating frozen fried rice to upgrading mini sheet cakes, it's often better to think of the base Trader Joe's item as just the beginning.
This phenomenon is especially prevalent when cooking one popular product: Trader Joe's Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles with Soy and Sesame Sauce. Inspired by northern Chinese knife-cut noodles, the air-dried almost-instant version of the noodles features a ruffled edge and a soft and chewy center. The internet agrees that the texture of these knife-cut noodles is spot on, but the flavor of the soy and sesame sauce packet is seriously lacking. Neither spicy nor particularly flavorful, the light umami sauce needs some serious help before it's ready for a delicious lunch or dinner.
How to deliciously doctor your squiggly knife-cut noodles
The good news is that you can dramatically improve the flavor of your Trader Joe's knife-cut noodles with ingredients you probably already have on hand and without much extra fuss. Plus, nothing from the product needs to go to waste.
After you've cooked your noodles for less than five minutes, pull them off the heat and go ahead and add that sesame and soy flavor packet. Then start adding your favorite sauce enhancers: a tablespoon of peanut butter, tahini, or miso paste will all add a savory, salty, nutty hit of umami flavor. A squirt of Kewpie mayo will add creaminess. Lime juice, black vinegar, or rice vinegar will all add a welcome hint of acidity. Ginger, minced garlic, MSG, and soy sauce will add flavor without any serious heat. On the other hand, if you like to spice things up, try mixing in gochujang, sriracha, or sambal oelek.
Once your noodle sauce is to your liking, it's time for toppings. Julienned cucumbers, sliced green onions, shredded carrots, and chopped peanuts are perfect if you don't want to spend a ton of time on prep. Chili crisp, furikake, and sesame seeds require even less time. If you have a few minutes, consider soft-boiling an egg or quickly stir-frying some veggies or tofu to create a complete meal. Or, as Trader Joe's acolytes are known to do, pair your more flavorful noodles with other fan-favorite products, like kimbap, potstickers, or Stir Fried Garlicky Cabbage.