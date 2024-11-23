How Trader Joe's Determines Which Fan-Favorite Products Will Get Discontinued

Going to the shelf where you usually find your favorite Trader Joe's product and finding it bare is like finding out Santa didn't leave you the toy you had put at the top of your wish list. The disappointment is so universal that you can turn to Facebook groups, Reddit threads, and Instagram feeds to commiserate with others who have been left empty-handed. Trader Joe's gets it. The beloved retailer even took to its podcast, Inside Trader Joe's, to explain why that product you had stocked up on for years is no longer on the shelf. And, no surprise, it all boils down to slow sales.

According to Matt Sloan, one of the hosts of the podcast, if your favorite product was discontinued it usually means sales weren't beating costs. "If you don't have high volume or growing volume, the costs of producing and handling a slow-selling product are such that it doesn't make business sense for us," said Sloan. He explains that Trader Joe's may be a little quicker to act on slow-selling products because of its small size relative to other retailers. Basically, Trader Joe's doesn't have the physical room to sell products that aren't popular.