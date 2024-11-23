How Trader Joe's Determines Which Fan-Favorite Products Will Get Discontinued
Going to the shelf where you usually find your favorite Trader Joe's product and finding it bare is like finding out Santa didn't leave you the toy you had put at the top of your wish list. The disappointment is so universal that you can turn to Facebook groups, Reddit threads, and Instagram feeds to commiserate with others who have been left empty-handed. Trader Joe's gets it. The beloved retailer even took to its podcast, Inside Trader Joe's, to explain why that product you had stocked up on for years is no longer on the shelf. And, no surprise, it all boils down to slow sales.
According to Matt Sloan, one of the hosts of the podcast, if your favorite product was discontinued it usually means sales weren't beating costs. "If you don't have high volume or growing volume, the costs of producing and handling a slow-selling product are such that it doesn't make business sense for us," said Sloan. He explains that Trader Joe's may be a little quicker to act on slow-selling products because of its small size relative to other retailers. Basically, Trader Joe's doesn't have the physical room to sell products that aren't popular.
Look for something new instead
Co-host Tara Miller also noted that the retailer does not accept the slotting fees consumer product manufacturers often pay retailers. As long as the manufacturer is paying a slotting fee, even a slow-selling product will have guaranteed shelf space. Trader Joe's also discontinues products when it has issues with quality or value. Keep in mind many of the store's items are subject to seasonal tastes. If you love anything pumpkin, apple, or maple-flavored, you'll want to shop now for Trader Joe's best fall 2024 products.
To avoid missing out on your favorite goods, make sure you understand some of the secrets to shopping at Trader Joe's. For example, you might want to snag and stock up on the most in-demand Trader Joe's items so you have a steady supply of your favorites no matter what.
There's also an upside to the store removing one of your most coveted items. "Discontinued products almost always means something new is coming soon," Miller advised. That could mean that an exciting debut product is hitting the shelves or an updated version or limited edition flavor of the product you loved is on the horizon. Just look at it as Santa giving you the new and improved version of the original toy you wanted.