Trader Joe's Fried Rice Is The Ultimate Easy Weeknight Dinner Staple

If you're making a small serving for yourself, there's several ways to make this pretty good fried rice from Trader Joe's truly great. First, be sure to heat up your rice in a large skillet with an extra dash of sesame oil — this will not only help cook any added ingredients, but also give your fried rice an extra layer of crispiness. For a flavor boost, add minced garlic and ginger, or even a teaspoon of curry paste to your hot oil before adding the rice.

Next, mix in a few of your stir-fry favorites that aren't already present like pineapple, water chestnuts, baby corn, zucchini, or broccoli. If you love egg with your fried rice, either scramble an egg in your hot frying pan and let it incorporate throughout your rice, or wipe out your skillet once you've finished cooking your rice and fry an egg to serve on top.

A few herbs will work wonders to transform your freezer aisle dinner into a fresh-tasting favorite. Try adding basil, green onion, or cilantro for an herbaceous, earthy note. For a hit of vinegar, kimchi is a fried rice staple that packs a powerful, tangy punch. If the sour or sharp taste is too strong, another few dashes of soy sauce or chili oil will round out its flavor. Last but not least, the final toppings for garnish are everything. A sprinkling of chopped peanuts or cashews, a drizzle of hot chili oil, or a squirt of Kewpie mayo, which rivals any American version, will make your one-pan meal taste completely homemade.