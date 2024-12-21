Salt Pork Is Your Secret Ingredient For Better Soups And Stews

If you've never heard of salt pork — much less used it — it's high time you learned how to incorporate it in your recipes. Salt pork is an old-school (as in hundreds of years old) ingredient. There's an equally old tradition of using it to impart a deep pork flavor and a velvety quality to your soups, stews, or even as a way to upgrade your canned beans. You can think of salt pork as bacon's saltier, non-smoky cousin. Like bacon, salt pork typically comes from the belly of the pig and has tons of fat that melts into your dish as you cook. Best of all, you don't need that much to up the flavor and texture.

Salt pork is cured using salt or a salt solution, doesn't have added nitrates, and isn't smoked like most bacon. Even though it's cured, store-bought salt pork should be refrigerated. The easiest way to incorporate salt pork into your soups and stews is to dice it up and slowly render the fat in a pan. You can then cook your vegetables in the fat to create a soup or stew base with added flavor, body, and silkiness. If you can't find salt pork at your grocery store, pancetta, an Italian salt-cured pork belly, is a good substitute, as is bacon, although its smokiness will come through in the soup or stew.