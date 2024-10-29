The 6 Best Substitutes For Turmeric

Edible roots come in many shapes and forms, but few offer a vibrant dose of both color and flavor quite like turmeric. Hailing from South Asia, the rhizome takes on a wide-range of uses, traditionally used as a dye and medicine in addition to a plethora of culinary applications. So, if you even only dabble in Asian cooking, you'll want a container of this plant in powdered form hand in the pantry. And if you happen to run out, a last-minute substitute is essential, or else the resultant dish won't shine.

Chowhound garnered insight from acclaimed Chef Varun Inamdar, who can be seen on YouTube's Rajshri Food, to help find a suitable replacement. Owner of 27 Degrees West in Singapore, Anokhi Bar & Grill in Shanghai and New Light Sopore in Kashmir, he's certainly well-versed in the spice. Foremost, he cautions that it's "difficult to replace the earthiness, depth and complexity." So, unfortunately, your best bet will be to head to the store. However, if the turmeric isn't front and center, Chef Inamdar acknowledges, "color and flavor hints can be managed." Luckily, there are alternatives worth trying — a few of which you might already have on hand.