The Powerhouse Ingredient That Gives Chicken Soup A Flavorful Boost

Soup season is upon us, and there may be nothing more comforting and cozy than a really good bowl of chicken soup, whether it's as simple as shredded chicken breast and carrots in stock, or a more elaborate dish with pasta and a variety of veggies in a hearty broth. But if you're bored of the same set of ingredients, it's time to give a flavor boost to your favorite chicken soup with a couple dashes of turmeric.

We're big fans of upgrading chicken soup with everything from a squeeze of lemon juice to a splash of vodka. However, turmeric brings an intriguing, umami complexity to the game. It's a versatile spice, full of flavor, that Ree Drummond adds to her chicken pot pie for the same reason.

Turmeric is a root related to ginger with a golden color and rich aromatics that has become increasingly popular as both a flavor enhancer, and as a food with several health benefits, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory polyphenols. The firm yellow-orange root, indigenous to Indonesia and southern India, can be purchased fresh or in a variety of powdered forms. Its rich color and earthy, peppery flavor notes add depth to any dish. Check out our complete guide to using turmeric in the kitchen for much more information.