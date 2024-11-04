The Powerhouse Ingredient That Gives Chicken Soup A Flavorful Boost
Soup season is upon us, and there may be nothing more comforting and cozy than a really good bowl of chicken soup, whether it's as simple as shredded chicken breast and carrots in stock, or a more elaborate dish with pasta and a variety of veggies in a hearty broth. But if you're bored of the same set of ingredients, it's time to give a flavor boost to your favorite chicken soup with a couple dashes of turmeric.
We're big fans of upgrading chicken soup with everything from a squeeze of lemon juice to a splash of vodka. However, turmeric brings an intriguing, umami complexity to the game. It's a versatile spice, full of flavor, that Ree Drummond adds to her chicken pot pie for the same reason.
Turmeric is a root related to ginger with a golden color and rich aromatics that has become increasingly popular as both a flavor enhancer, and as a food with several health benefits, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory polyphenols. The firm yellow-orange root, indigenous to Indonesia and southern India, can be purchased fresh or in a variety of powdered forms. Its rich color and earthy, peppery flavor notes add depth to any dish. Check out our complete guide to using turmeric in the kitchen for much more information.
How to incorporate turmeric in your chicken soup
When it comes to chicken soup, blending turmeric in with the ingredients is key, as you don't want chunks of turmeric root floating at the top of your soup. When cooking from a can or packet, you can easily add a dash of ground turmeric while it's heating. If you're making your soup from scratch, there are a few ways to incorporate the spice. If you're stockpiling for future chicken soup recipes and know you'll want turmeric, add a bit to your chicken stock or broth, along with the salt, pepper, and other spices, before freezing it. You can also add some to your boiling chicken, which will give it a vivid yellow color. Alternatively, you can also sauté grated, minced, or powdered turmeric alongside the aromatics, like onions, celery, carrots, and other vegetables.
Two things to keep in mind are that you only need a small amount of turmeric — roughly a teaspoon for every 6 cups — because it is a strong spice in terms of flavor, aromatics, and color. Also, keep the spice away from your hands and clothing, as it can stain.