Why Alton Brown Thinks The Way We Taste Food Is Changing
Would you have ever learned what color-changing butterfly tea is without social media? Chances are you wouldn't have made TikTok's fluffy Coke or the viral cucumber salad if you hadn't seen a video of it. Social media has undeniably had an influence on the way we eat, arguably in both good and bad ways. In an exclusive interview with Alton Brown, the TV show host, author, and food scientist told Chowhound that he believes how we taste food is changing.
Brown notes that there are pros and cons to this phenomenon, stating, "People are certainly more food-centric, more aware of different foods and different ingredients and different cultures." That's certainly a positive — food can be a tool for learning and a powerful way to connect people who come from completely different backgrounds. However, he also says, "At the same time, I noticed that people have forgotten completely how to describe what anything tastes like." He explains that young people have a particularly hard time describing to him how they feel when eating certain foods or specific smells and flavors.
Brown attributes this to social media platforms, particularly Instagram. "I'm not sure that we're tasting with our mouths and our noses and our chemical senses as much as we used to," he says. "We're mostly tasting with our eyes. We're looking at it on Instagram, and we're interested in what it looks like and we're interested in the imagery almost as though it's iconography."
Does Alton Brown have a point?
It's no doubt we eat with our eyes — of course, something like a rainbow bagel is going to grab our attention visually. It's been shown that flashy fast food and colorful processed food receive higher engagement online than healthier food. Often, we will be tempted to try an outlandish food or drink for the shock value, even if it's likely we won't even enjoy it that much. Sure, the first few bites of a giant croissant could be tasty, but are you really going to be able to eat the entire thing and savor each bite? Probably not.
On social media, we're constantly exposed to "food porn." As Alton Brown describes it, "Now, it's just a bunch of pictures, which as I talk about, is kind of like pornography. Pornography really doesn't have that much to do with sex and Instagram food pictures don't really have anything to do with cooking or eating." There's nothing wrong with a thoughtfully plated dish, but when the visual aspect is the primary focus, the majority of the traditional eating experience — like aroma, taste, connecting with the culture of the food, and being present with those dining with us — can go out the door. This is especially true when we spend more time trying to set up the perfect photo of the food, rather than engaging directly with it.
It's fun to partake in trends like butter boards and charcuterie chalets, but don't let your grandmother's precious soup recipe be forgotten. If you don't feel as connected to your food when eating, focus on experiencing it more fully and consider the prompts that Brown poses to people: "Tell me about your favorite dish. Now tell me what it tastes like. Describe it to me."