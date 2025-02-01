Why Alton Brown Thinks The Way We Taste Food Is Changing

Would you have ever learned what color-changing butterfly tea is without social media? Chances are you wouldn't have made TikTok's fluffy Coke or the viral cucumber salad if you hadn't seen a video of it. Social media has undeniably had an influence on the way we eat, arguably in both good and bad ways. In an exclusive interview with Alton Brown, the TV show host, author, and food scientist told Chowhound that he believes how we taste food is changing.

Brown notes that there are pros and cons to this phenomenon, stating, "People are certainly more food-centric, more aware of different foods and different ingredients and different cultures." That's certainly a positive — food can be a tool for learning and a powerful way to connect people who come from completely different backgrounds. However, he also says, "At the same time, I noticed that people have forgotten completely how to describe what anything tastes like." He explains that young people have a particularly hard time describing to him how they feel when eating certain foods or specific smells and flavors.

Brown attributes this to social media platforms, particularly Instagram. "I'm not sure that we're tasting with our mouths and our noses and our chemical senses as much as we used to," he says. "We're mostly tasting with our eyes. We're looking at it on Instagram, and we're interested in what it looks like and we're interested in the imagery almost as though it's iconography."