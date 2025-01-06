Alton Brown Has A 'Perfect Problem' With Martha Stewart - Exclusive Interview

What can guests expect from this, being your final tour?

Like the three tours before, a culinary variety show, which I'd like to think is an entertainment form I invented. I'm not 100% sure. Very much inspired by the variety TV shows of the '70s, Sunny and Cher, things like that. I've always loved that form where there's some spectacle, some comedy, some music, a mixed bag.

This particular show is kind of different from the shows that we've done before ... a lot more immersive storytelling using some technology that we haven't used before. There is a general theme that the show takes, and I will give away the fact that there's going to be quite a bit about steam in this show. We usually do at least one really, really, really large, really bizarre food demonstration where we build a large device that cooks something. This time we've made something that's about three times bigger than anything we've ever done. We even had to turn down some theaters because the stage wasn't big enough for the demo.

There's not going to be quite as much music this time as there has been in the past, simply because we've got so much else to do. There's still a lot of audience interaction. There's going to be a lot of volunteer work up on the stage, and there's even a competition near the end of the show that I think is going to be a lot of fun.

Is there a particular reason for using steam? Were there moments during the planning process where you thought this would be just a great centerpiece for this theme?

There's a personal thing going on here for me, which is that in the last few years I've gotten to a place in my career where I was trying to look at where were the holes in my culinary education. I realized a few years ago that my black hole is a proper understanding of the actual base concept of being a cook, which is heat. To really get cooking, it really, really helps to understand heat. I didn't. I didn't realize that I didn't. Then, when I did realize that, I plunged myself into a year-long study of thermodynamics ... It's human beings ability to apply heat to food that makes us cooks. It's allowed us to become the masters of the planet because we've been able to make our food safe, we've been able to free up nutrients. That all has to do with heat.

When I was making "Good Eats," especially in the early 2000s, so many of us were struggling to teach cooking through a television or through a passive media. Instead of standing next to someone saying, "feel this, do this," we all just started talking about the temperature of things. We created a misunderstanding that temperature is the same thing as heat and it's not. Although interrelated, they're not the same thing.

The show that I'm doing, "The Last Bite," is a long love letter to heat. One of the greatest expressions of heat in the modern age has been steam, which is the only cooking environment that can also be used to power massive machinery. That makes it interesting ... We have built a device that uses steam power to also cook something. A very popular American food that would not have existed were it not for the Industrial Revolution. I'll leave it at that. That all sounds very academic, but trust me, it's actually a lot of fun.

