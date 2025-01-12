Trader Joe's Pronto Isn't Like Any Convenience Store You've Seen

There are some grocery stores that generate legions of loyal fans and followers, and Trader Joe's, with its quirky private label products and Hawaiian vibes, may be among the most beloved. But there is one type of Trader Joe's that even the most devoted shoppers may not know about, and that's the Pronto concept.

Situated in Union Square in New York City, this store is smaller than any of the more than 500 others scattered around over 40 states. Pronto's 2,800 square feet would be dwarfed by a standard store, which is around five times that footprint, and it has been described by a company representative as a "one-of-a-kind extension" of the primary location nearby (via Supermarket News). If you happen to be familiar with the area, the space was functioning as a Trader Joe's Wine Shop prior to the opening of Pronto.

On Pronto's shelves, shoppers can find a smaller selection of Trader Joe's goodies, including grab-and-go items like sandwiches and soups, heat-and-eat burritos, pre-made salads (as well as salad kits, like the fan-favorite Sesame Crunch and Southwestern Chopped), snacks, and a limited refrigerator section (think yogurt, overnight oats, and hummus). This selection makes Trader Joe's Pronto an ideal stop for the lunchtime crowd of working New Yorkers nearby, or the ones who are hoping to snap up a few quick ingredients from a scaled-down produce section on their way home.